Anthony Joshua and battle for face

He remains the sexiest boxer for now and possibly the reason everyone wants him. His smile, his smooth words and physique will hypnotise any beautiful lady but then he is a fighter.

Many of those that had written him off still want to see him in the ring, which of course defines their love for him not hatred.

In a few years to come, the Briton will drop boxing for a new trade, which will be determined more by his state of mind, medical fitness and look. I can boldly say that Joshua is not a plastic chin but he is gun-shy about punches that can damage his face.

It is Otto Wallin that wanted to fight me, Anthony Joshua had said in one of his podcasts. Joshua believes that he can still become three-time heavyweight champion without necessarily struggling for it.

He has a gameplan; to rediscover himself, test some new tactics and perfect it before asking for a belt.

Deontay Wilder wants him just as Andy Ruiz Jr also wants a trilogy with Joshua. Even though he’s been criticised by many boxing fans of gradually sliding down his career ladder, Joshua is a bride they all want in the ring.

Joshua is not sliding down, he is gradually gaining the confidence back. He showed this in his last bout with Robert Helenius with a beautiful knockout.

I love how he is taking it easy. By December 23 after his bout with Wallin, Joshua would have fought thrice this year, which for me is a great feat for any heavyweight to prepare for a big show.

Wallin is number nine on WBC ranking while Joshua is number two. The Briton fights once in three weeks in training and with his regular bouts this year, he is in good shape to fight Wallin and knock out the Swedish in December.

Of course Wallin did well against Tyson Fury when he cut the eyelid of the WBC champion, however, he should not approach Joshua in the same manner with which he will fall in the early rounds.

Wallin’s style is one of the easiest for Joshua. The best of Joshua is fighting a tall opponent that will be difficult to slip off his uppercut. Wallin fights wide, making him an easy prey for Joshua. They are almost of the same height. Joshua 6ft.61, Wallin 6ft.51.

