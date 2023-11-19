Report on Interest
under logo

Staying focus during lockdown has been a mental battle-…

The Guild

Sunday Igboho regains freedom, leaves Benin Rep. custody,…

The Guild

300 distressed buildings to undergo Lagos Govt. compulsory…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
ColumnistsOpinion

Anthony Joshua and battle for face

By Kunle Awosiyan

By The Guild
Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua, IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight championships, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. 7th December 2019. Picture By Mark Robinson. Anthony Joshua celebrates

He remains the sexiest boxer for now and possibly the reason everyone wants him. His smile, his smooth words and physique will hypnotise any beautiful lady but then he is a fighter.

Many of those that had written him off still want to see him in the ring, which of course defines their love for him not hatred.

In a few years to come, the Briton will drop boxing for a new trade, which will be determined more by his state of mind, medical fitness and look. I can boldly say that Joshua is not a plastic chin but he is gun-shy about punches that can damage his face.

It is Otto Wallin that wanted to fight me, Anthony Joshua had said in one of his podcasts. Joshua believes that he can still become three-time heavyweight champion without necessarily struggling for it.

He has a gameplan; to rediscover himself, test some new tactics and perfect it before asking for a belt.

Deontay Wilder wants him just as Andy Ruiz Jr also wants a trilogy with Joshua. Even though he’s been criticised by many boxing fans of gradually sliding down his career ladder, Joshua is a bride they all want in the ring.

Joshua is not sliding down, he is gradually gaining the confidence back. He showed this in his last bout with Robert Helenius with a beautiful knockout.

I love how he is taking it easy. By December 23 after his bout with Wallin, Joshua would have fought thrice this year, which for me is a great feat for any heavyweight to prepare for a big show.

Wallin is number nine on WBC ranking while Joshua is number two. The Briton fights once in three weeks in training and with his regular bouts this year, he is in good shape to fight Wallin and knock out the Swedish in December.

Of course Wallin did well against Tyson Fury when he cut the eyelid of the WBC champion, however, he should not approach Joshua in the same manner with which he will fall in the early rounds.

Wallin’s style is one of the easiest for Joshua. The best of Joshua is fighting a tall opponent that will be difficult to slip off his uppercut. Wallin fights wide, making him an easy prey for Joshua. They are almost of the same height. Joshua 6ft.61, Wallin 6ft.51.

By Kunle Awosiyan

The Guild 10365 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: