Ansar-ud-deen suspends congregational activities in Mosque amid coronavirus outbreak

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Ansar ud deen Society of Nigeria, has suspended all congregational Mosque activities to curtail the spread of deadly disease in the country.

According to Ansar ud deen, the suspension of activities shall take effect immediately until further notice.

Among the activities suspended by Islamic organisation were its weekly Asalatu, Jum’ah prayers and any gathering of 50 people.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Hassan, the organization hinged its decision was fatwa (Islamic jurisprudence) passed World Islamic bodies on the deadly disease.

While acknowledging inconveniences that worshippers might be confronted with, the Islamic organisation, yesterday, stated that the action was for the good of the community and in compliance with the Islamic response to epidemic pandemic.

“This decision was informed by the menacing spread of the novel corona virus(COVID-19) and Fatwa by World Islamic bodies taking cognisance of the Islamic principles of ‘preservation of life’, ‘prevention of harm’, and ‘proactive response to impending danger’.

The society shall abide by government recommendations and update members and mosque users of any change in the suspension decision.

“We acknowledge that many of our members and mosque users might find this unprecedented decision very uncomfortable, we should please be reassured that this is for the good of the community and it is in compliance with the Islamic response to epidemic pandemic.

“We encourage all to continue their regular prayers at home, observe personal hygiene and be consistent with their morning and evening Adhkar.

May Allah have mercy on the ummah, the entire community and humanity in general”.