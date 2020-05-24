Ansar-Ud-Deen suggests FG cuts tariffs, grant Nigerians tax relief as Eid-el-fitri gift

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to engage in Eid-el-fitri celebration, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to grant Nigerians tax relief, approve a reduction in tariffs and assist Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to stabilize their business to serve as a gift for the season.

Ansar-Ud-Deen, while arguing that this year’s Ramadan placed Muslims in an unusual condition of not observing congregational solaat and Tarawih prayers as well as Jumat Service, added that the federal government approval would minimize likely loss of jobs and relieve Nigerians of the experience they have gone through since coronavirus spread to the country.

The President of the Society, DR. Abdul-Rafiu Sanni, in a statement on Sunday, meanwhile, tasked Muslims to adhere strictly to regular hand washing, social and physical distancing, and other preventive measures outlined by medical experts for collective survival and flattening the coronavirus curve.

“On this note, as Governments at all strata in Nigeria have instituted gradual ease of the lockdown, l want to appeal that there should be measures in place to cushion the effects of the lockdown on the citizenry by granting tax relief, reducing tariffs and assisting SME’s in stabilizing their businesses in order to minimize likely loss of jobs. In the same vein”, he added.

After appealing to the government for palliatives, Sanni urged Nigerian to take personal responsibility for their lives through strict compliance with the directives of governments and relevant agencies especially on the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic.

The President added that Muslims should continuously obey government directives as they have done during Ramadan, saying, “I want to seize this opportunity to appreciate all our members and the Muslim communities at large for their perseverance, dedication and obedience to the various regulations against the spread of COVID-19 during this year’s Ramadan programmes”.

“Today, as we celebrate Eid, I appeal that we should all cultivate the habit of internalizing the lessons of Ramadan so that it becomes part of our life. We should all realize that we need to, at least, be grateful to Allah for the privilege of life and good health to have observed Ramadan fasting because it is not by our might that we are able to complete the 30 days fasting but by His mercy”.