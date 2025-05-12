Ansar-ud-Deen solicits Pope Leo’s support for global peace

A Muslim organization, The Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, has joined President Bola Tinubu and over 1 billion members of the Catholic community worldwide to congratulate Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo, urging the clergyman to support ongoing efforts towards promoting peace globally.

The members of the islamic organization, who prayed for the successful tenure of the new Pope, said that Pope Leo must ensure that his office at this time gives a deep dedication to the mission of peace, justice, and service to all humanity irrespective of their faith.

While describing the emergence of Pope Leo as historic considering that he is the first from America, Ansar-ud-Deen stressed that the Pontiff to replicate the unity, and resilience structure within the church outside to end face-off among nations.

The National President, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Prince Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, in a statement released by Publicity Secretary, Shola Hassan, prayed that the emergence of the new Pope inspire renewed hope, and aid the church’s global work.

Kazeem, while congratulating the Catholic community in Nigeria, added that the Ansar-ud-Deen’s wish is that Pope Leo’s emergence further strengthen the bonds of peace between Muslims, particularly the Islamic group, and members of the church in the country.

According to him, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, with profound joy and heartfelt congratulations, extends its warmest felicitation to the Catholic community in Nigeria on the successful completion of the Conclave and the historic emergence of Robert Prevost, the first Pope from America, now known as His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV.

“This historic moment signifies not only the continuity of apostolic leadership but also reaffirms the unity, faith, and resilience of the global Catholic Church.

“We commend the Catholic faithful in Nigeria for their steadfast prayers, unwavering devotion, and commitment to the spiritual well-being of the Church throughout this sacred process.

“As the Catholic community in Nigeria joins the universal Church in welcoming the new Pontiff, we pray that his papacy will be blessed with wisdom, humility, and a deep dedication to the mission of peace, justice, and service to all humanity.

“May his leadership inspire renewed hope, strengthen faith, and advance the work of the Gospel both in Nigeria and across the world.

“In the spirit of interfaith harmony, we invoke the words of the Qur’an: “… And you will find the nearest of them in affection to the believers are those who say, ‘We are Christians.’ That is because among them are priests and monks, and because they are not arrogant.” (Surah Al-Ma’idah, 5:82)

“May Almighty Allah continue to bless the Catholic Church in Nigeria, strengthen the bonds of peace between our communities, and grant abundant grace to Pope Leo XIV as he leads the flock of Christ with compassion and justice”.