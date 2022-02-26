Ansar-ud-Deen seeks parents’ support on sports development

The management of Ansar-ud-Deen Grammar School in Surulere, Lagos State has urged parents to support the learning institutions in the development of sports in the state.

It said that there is a need for collaboration between the school management and the parents to assist the students to become better athletes that would represent the country at different international tournaments.

The appeal was made by the school principal, Habeen Badru, during the institution’s 63rd Inter-house sports competition that was attended by Managing Director, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Yusuf Ali, an Alumnus of the school.

According to him, the school, over the years has painted her name in gold in the world of sporting activities across the country and there is a need to improve on previous achievements.

Badru, who commended the stakeholders for their collective efforts and continuous support in making the annual event memorable, urged parents and well-wishers alike to further stay with the school in order to support her sports development.

The overall winner of the Inter-house Sports Competition was the loud, but talented Daudu(Red)House with seven Gold, two silver, and five bronze medals. Pam Pam (Blue) House occupied the second spot with five gold, 1 silver, and four bronze, while Layeni (Purple) House had four gold, four silver, and five bronze medals to maintain their third position.

Lawal(Green) House, 1 Gold and 9 Silver and Etti(Yellow) House, 1 Gold and 2 Silver and four Bronze medals managed the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

During the track and field event, Mustapha Yusuf of Layeni(Purple) House won the 1500 meters race, with Muhammed Fuad, Lawal(Green) House and Afariogun Kamal, Pam Pam(Blue) House culling the second and third respectively.

In the 100 meters Junior category, Oladunjoye Kamorudeen of Daudu (Red) House quashed the first position, whereas Saheed Alabi of Layeni(Purple) House trailed with second and Bello Fatai, Pam Pam (Blue) House came third.

At the 400 meters category, Abubakar Zakariyah, Daudu(Red)House came top with Asubiaro Uthman, Lawal(Green) House on second, while Giwa Abdulhameed of Daudu(Red) House finished third.

In 100 meters senior, Giwa Abdulhameed, Daudu(Red)House garnered the first prize, Lediju Uthman, Etti(Yellow) House with second and Mustapha AbdulHakeem managed with the third position.

The colourful match past with motorcade was won by Etti(Yellow) House with 41 points, Daudu(Red) House came second with 40 points, and Layeni(Purple) House went home with 39 points in the third position.

FSTC, Yaba, Lagos, showed their skills in the invitation 4 ×100 relay with the first position, where Ansar-ud-Deen College, Isolo, Lagos came second and Obele Community Senior High School, Surulere, parried the third position.

Also, in the girls category, FSTC Yaba, snapped the first position, Ansar-ud-Deen Secondary School, Itire, Lagos, finished second, while Obele Community Senior High School, trailed with third position in the 4 × 100 relay race.

