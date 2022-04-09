Ansar-ud-deen cautions new student representatives against bullying, others

The Ansar-ud-deen Grammar School in Surulere, Lagos State has cautioned members of the newly elected Students’ Representative Council prefects not to use their position to bully other students in junior classes.

Ansar-ud- deen said that the representatives rather than bully other students should use their new position to serve the school diligently and sustain its development within it.

The caution was issued after the newly elected Students’ Representative Council prefects were sworn in amidst the presence of their parents and well-wishers.

READ ALSO:

Addressing the new representatives, the Chairman, Board of Governors of the School, Dr. Ade Ekemode, admonished the students not to act irrationally including bullying junior students, rather subdue themselves to service.

Ekemode noted that the prefects taking an oath of office were to testify that they must perform as expected and would follow the rules and regulations of the school. While enlightening the representatives on how they move through the ranks to become Prefects of the school, the governor urged the new representatives led by the New Headboy, Bolanta Abdullateef, to display their academic and moral character in all ramifications.

Earlier after d Earlier after d eclaring the 8th assembly of the Students’ Representative Council open, the Principal, Habeeb Badru, stated the importance of the ceremony, saying the ceremony could not be overemphasized in the lives of the prefects and the school.

“Students are not allowed to canvass as it goes in line with the Islamic Political system. Justice, consultation, and accountability are applied by the students to emerge as prefects.” Habeeb added that before the students were picked, they had scored 75 percent and above in their examination before they could be nominated for any position and later screened as well as interviewed. According to him, i f our system is practiced outside, there would be free, fair, and credible elections all over the world including Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Abdullateef sought the cooperation of the management, staff, students as well as other prefects in working together to move the school forward. Abdullateef who believed that “whatever Allah has destined cannot be changed, however, pledged to be a good ambassador of the school and further improve his academic performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

