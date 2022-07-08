Ansar-ud-deen advocates quick criminal prosecution after 64 terrorists flee Kuje prison

Following the recent terrorist attack on Kuje prison, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has advocated for a quick criminal prosecution against the 64 fleeing Boko Haram members who escaped during the attack.

It stressed that it was disturbing that the security challenges of the country was worsening by the day and that it called for a timely intervention of the government with strategic measures to tackle the menace of banditry.

According to the Muslim group, aside from insecurity issues, the socio-economic situation of the country was another challenge biting hard on people particularly in the high cost of goods and services, and low purchasing power of the populace.

The group called on the governments to address the growing concerns of Nigerians, as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution, and as were promised during election campaigns.

Through a statement released by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Hassan, it appealed to the Federal Government to resolve all impasse with ASSU and all Universities unions soonest in order for our wards to return to campuses for full academic exercise.

It enjoined Muslim and other Nigerians to participate actively in the forthcoming elections by obtaining our Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in order to elect competent candidates to represent them better.

According to the statement: “Fresh, in our minds is the recent attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre where Boko Haram inmates were released alongside other convicted criminals. Equally, the President’s Advance Convoy was also attacked enroute Daura, Kastina State. These are scary signals for the citizenry, and a serious wake up call for government of the day on the need to improve security measures.

“As the government seeks to address these, Nigerians particularly Muslims need to be fervent in prayers, and assist the security agencies with relevant and timely information that could help apprehend those responsible for the unrest across the country. The Ansar ud deen Society of Nigeria want to appeal that Governments should also enforce appropriate penalties for anybody involved in civil unrest and criminal acts, via speedy administration of justice.”

It further tasked Muslim faithfuls across the country on the virtues of peace, tolerance, empathy, generosity, and contentment as they celebrate Eid-el-Adha and that they ensure total compliance to the rules guiding the celebration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

