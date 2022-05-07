Another two-storey building collapse in Lagos, dozens escape death

Dozens of occupants of a two-storey building were reported to have escaped death when the structure on Chris Igadi street, Ago palace axis of Lagos State suddenly caved in.

The building sited a few meters away from AP filling station off Ago Palace way was reported not to have shown any sign of distress before it collapsed.

As gathered, the building came down at 3 am on Saturday, after the tenants began to hear strange sounds from the pillars and other parts of the building.

Confirming the incident, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that none of the occupants was trapped under rubbles.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that they were able to determine none of the occupants died or suffer injuries due to the collapse after embarking on a head count to ascertain the total persons residing in the ill-fated structure.

“On arrival, information gathered from the residents revealed that the building gave signs several hours before the building collapsed.

Fortunately, nobody was trapped as all the occupants evacuated the area when the signs began- 2 hours before the collapse. A headcount of occupants was carried out to ensure no occupants is missing and the remains of the building were cordoned off. And the operation was concluded at about 5:23am”.

The LASEMA boss disclosed that what was left at the collapsed building site was the handing over to Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA) and the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development for further investigations, including to ascertain reasons for it collapse and others.

