Another Super Eagles forward returns to premier league 3yrs after leaving

One of the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s forward, Joe Aribo, has returned to the English premier league, after signing a four years contract for an undisclosed fee with Southampton, ending his three years relationship with Scottish Premiership, Rangers.

The arrival of the Super Eagles player to Southampton, which means he will remain at the St Mary’s Stadium until 2026, made him the third African in the club after Moussa Djenepo (Mali) and Mohammed Salisu (Ghana).

Aribo joined the Rangers from Charlton Athletic in 2019 and at Ibrox, he proved his worth scoring 26 goals in 149 appearances for the Scottish outfit including a goal at the final of the Europa tournament.

Both Rangers and Southampton confirmed the movement of the player on Saturday through statements issued on their different social media handles with pictures of the Nigerian player.

According to Southampton’s statement, “It is delighted to announce the signing of Joe Aribo from Rangers on a four-year deal. Aribo helped the Glasgow giants capture their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years, also lifting the Scottish Cup, and was a runner-up in last season’s UEFA Europa League in which he scored in the final.”

In his first interview with the club, the Super Eagle described his move to England as a ‘dream come true’ while labeling the English elite division as the best in the world.

“It’s an amazing club with a lot of history here, and it’s a good plan with what’s to come next. I’m really excited about the journey. The Premier League is the best league in the world. I’ve been watching it since I was a young boy, it’s always been a goal for me to play here and show what I can do on this stage.

“It’s an amazing feeling, a dream come true. This is where I’ve wanted to be since I was a child growing up playing, so to say that I’m here now is really exciting.”

In the same vein, the Saints boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl, waxed lyrical at the midfielder’s signing, claiming that the 25-year-old will bring creativity and energy to the club.

“Joe is a player with many qualities to his game, and we are very excited to welcome him to the squad in time for the pre-season trip to Austria,” he said.

“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.

“He has played a lot of games already in his career, at a very high level, and his performances in the Europa League prove he has the quality to play in the Premier League. This is a big ambition for him, and he is hungry to show everybody he can do it.”

