Another Oyo lawmaker dumps APC ahead 2023 election

Another member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Simeon Oyeleke, has led hundreds of his followers to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC), to further pursue his political ambition.

Oyeleke, a member of the house representing Ogo-Oluwa-Surulere constituency, was said to have dumped APC after losing his return ticket to another member of the party, due to the zoning arrangement among members.

He was Oyeleke was elected as a member of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly under the platform of the APC in 2019 before officially decamping to the ruling PDP yesterday.

The Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere lawmaker said his former party, APC in Oyo State has failed to uphold the tenets of democracy especially as it concerns justice and equity in its dealings with the party faithful.

” I am now a member of the PDP and no more a member of the APC. This is official now. Thousands of my supporters have joined the PDP with me. As a matter of fact, the decision was taken together with my supporters. I can’t continue to be in a political party that does not respect democratic tenets and ideals and value my political interest”

According to him, the PDP has shown great potential in Oyo State and is now the political party to beat at all levels in 2023 both within the state and federal.

He assured that he would do his best to retain the good name he has built over the years as a politician and promised to work with Gov. Seyi Makinde, other PDP leaders, and members in his constituency, and Local Governments across Oyo State to ensure the party not only retains power in the State but also record more victories at all levels in Nigeria.

