Another Edo train attack victim regains freedom 3days after abduction

Another victim of the Edo train attack has been reported rescued by the security team deployed by both the Federal and State Governments to go after abductors of the over 30 passengers in the state.

Following the victim’s rescue, the number of passengers that have regained freedom after the attack increased to seven including a nursing mother and her baby.

The Edo Police Command made this known on Tuesday and assured that efforts were ongoing to ensure the rescue of all passengers from their abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said: “Yes a woman has been rescued making it a total of seven persons that have been rescued so far”.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Cooperation (NRC), Fidet Ohkiria, has disclosed that the attacks on the rail facility were deliberate, to cripple services to the state.

According to him, security cannot be 100 per cent guaranteed, adding that even the United States of America still has challenges with security

The NRC boss, who made the allegations while responding to questions on a popular television programme, said that the Edo State Commissioner of Police and his men were still in search of the bandits and are also doing everything possible to ensure the release of the other victims, adding that the remaining victims are suspected to be divided into groups.

According to him, from what they (security agencies) are saying, I think they divided the people in captive into groups. That is the information I have.

When asked if there were possibility that in the next 24 hours another set would be rescued, he noted that such could be possible considering the ongoing efforts by the security agencies to ensure quick rescue.

“We hope so, the intensity the security and community have deployed to ensure that we are not embarrassed. I think something good will happen very soon because people have been out there since Saturday and they are still there.”

Speaking on security measures the government had said they put in place to ensure safety on the railway system and what went wrong this time, Okhiria said, “nothing went wrong, as I said you plan and you also have people who are trying to sabotage your thoughts.

“At this point, we have not gotten to the peak of that security architecture we want in our stations, although it is out of the ordinary; we don’t have that in railway operations.

“We have been liaising with the security agents, the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, and Chief of Air Staff to raise the security committee that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, a setup which is made up of the military personnel and to ensure that the right people are deployed to our train station and to the train.

“I don’t think there is a perfect security situation even in the United States, the country is still tackling security issues. We just pray that Nigerians change their minds because that is the best way we can live in peace and the earlier we apprehend these evil people the better for everyone.”

He further said that security measures were not been limited to Abuja-Kaduna or Lagos-Ibadan train stations, adding that when they are talking of security it is general security for the railway system being referred to.

When asked since the NRC said the security installed is general security for the railway system why was the Edo train station attacked he said, “I don’t want to go into a debate, it has happened we should look ahead, and see how we can make sure it doesn’t happen again it doesn’t mean there is no 100 per cent railway system that cannot be sabotaged.”

