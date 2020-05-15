LUTH COVID-19 patient delivers baby inside quarantine 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba, has disclosed that it had delivered a 33-year-old coronavirus patient of a baby boy, saying the development brought the number of births at the isolation centre to three.

The mother, name withheld, was earlier placed under isolation at one of the hospital’s designated centres, after testing positive to coronavirus in the state.

The management through a statement released to newsmen on Friday by LUTH Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, said both mother and son were doing well.

“LUTH delivers a third patient (33-year-old) with COVID-19 of a baby boy. A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses the woman of a baby boy (3kg).

“The baby was delivered via a caesarian section on Thursday, 14th May 2020. The mother and baby are doing well. We celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,” the statement said.