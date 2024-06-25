Another Chibok girl regains freedom after 10yrs in terrorists den

It was a moment of unbridled joy and relief for the Abudus after the Nigerian Army rescued another Chibok Girl, Ihyi Abudu, from the claws of Bono Haram, ending 10 years in the captivity of the terrorist group terrorising the country.

Abudu, who had gave birth to two children while in the terrorists den, was rescued alongside 98 others abductees by the troops of 21 Armoured Brigade that stormed the Boko Haram stronghold in the Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The operation, code-named Operation Lake Sanity ll, was in continuation of the troops of Operation Hadin Kai’s efforts to annihilate the terrorists in Sambisa, Timbuktu and other parts of the North East Region.

An Intelligence sources, Zagazola Makama, stated that the rescued Chibok girl was in serial number 67 on the list released after their abduction from school during West African Senior secondary school examination Examination in Borno.

Makama noted that the Chibok girl had escaped from Parisu hideouts of the terrorists and was rescued during a clearance operation in BARARAM general area in Sambisa Forest.

The source said that as they entered the terrorist camp, the soldiers were met with a heart-wrenching sight: the 99 rescued captives comprising 41 women and 57 children and the Chibok girl with her children, malnourished and traumatized, but alive, surrendered to the troops.

He explained that after a successful rescue mission, the Nigerian Army’s Medical Corps sprang into action, and provided critical medical care to the freed captives. The team raced against time to immunize the victims against deadly diseases.

The medical team quickly assessed their condition. Many showed signs of malnutrition, dehydration, and exposure to diseases. The team sprang into action, administering vaccines and medications to prevent the spread of diseases.

According to the source, Ihyi Abudu was number 19 among the Chibok girls that were rescued recently by the Nigeria Army while over 161,000 Boko Haram and their families had so far surrendered to the troops during various operations.

He added that the rescue operation was in testament to the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting civilians and upholding human rights

The Chibok girls’ ordeal had captured the world’s attention, and their rescue was a beacon of hope for a nation and a people who had suffered greatly at the hands of terrorism.