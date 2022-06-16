Another Chibok girl regains freedom 8yrs after abduction

Another Chibok girl, Hauwa Joseph, along with her baby has regained freedom from the den of Boko Haram, barely eight years after she and other female students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) were kidnapped by the terrorists in Borno State.

Hauwa was said to have been found by the troops of Operation of Hadin Kai during clearance operations conducted around the forest where the terrorists converted to their camps.

The Nigerian Army confirmed her rescue on Thursday, increasing the number of Chibok girls rescued by the military from Boko Haram enclaves within 48 hours to two.

Through a statement released on its official social media handle, the Army disclosed that the girl and the baby have been taken to a military medical facility for medical attention.

According to the Army: “Troops during clearance operations on 14 June 2022 intercepted another abducted girl from GGSS Chibok named Hauwa Joseph, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram on 14 April 2014. And the intercepted Chibok girl and her baby are currently in a military medical facility.”

This came hours after another Chibok girl was also found in the forest by the troops deploy to Borno after escaping from the terrorists den in the state.

