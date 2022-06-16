Another Chibok girl regains freedom 8yrs after abduction

Another Chibok girl, Hauwa Joseph, along with her baby has regained freedom from the den of Boko Haram, barely eight years after she and other female students of Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) were kidnapped by the terrorists in Borno State.
Hauwa was said to have been found by the troops of Operation of Hadin Kai during clearance operations conducted around the forest where the terrorists converted to their camps.
Through a statement released on its official social media handle, the Army disclosed that the girl and the baby have been taken to a military medical facility for medical attention.
This came hours after another Chibok girl was also found in the forest by the troops deploy to Borno after escaping from the terrorists den in the state.