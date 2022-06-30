Another Chibok girl leaves terrorists’ den 8yrs after kidnap

The troops of Operation Hadin Kai has been reported to have rescued another Chibok girl from the captivity of terrorists, ending her 8 years of stay in the terrorist den.

As gathered, the girl was rescued around the Bama Axis of Borno State by the military during a routine patrol of the axis to end the activities of terrorists across the state.

The Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, who confirmed the rescue to newsmen in Borno state, did not release the lady’s name.

Musa, meanwhile, disclosed that the girl, who was rescued by the troops from the bush, was been profiled, to get more details on the terrorists’ operations.

The military had earlier this month disclosed it rescued Mary Dauda, one of the Chibok schoolgirls, that was abducted by the terrorists in 2014.

In 2021, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, received Hassana Adamu, a Chibok schoolgirl who presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

It would be recalled that over 200 schoolgirls were abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Chibok abduction in 2014 caused a stir worldwide, leading to calls for the return of the girls by global figures, including then First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Although a good number of the students have regained their freedom, many are still believed to be in captivity, even a year after Zulum pledged to safely recover the remaining girls.

“As a father of all sons and daughters of Borno, I haven’t lost hope that our remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other abducted persons will be safely recovered,” the Governor said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

