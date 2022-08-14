Another Chibok girl, Chadian national, two others regain freedom from terrorists’ den

The Nigerian Army has rescued another Chibok school girl, Aisha Grema, and three others including a Chadian national, from terrorists’ hideout after over seven years in Borno State.

Aisha was rescued with her 4years old child by troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

The three other girls, who were said to have been abducted by the terrorists during separate attacks on communities, were rescued by troops of 242 Battalion, Sector 3 OPHK at Mongonu local government of Borno State.

The General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Maj Gen. W. Shuaibu, identified the three others to include a 29-year-old Mwanret Daspan, who was abducted on Monday, 21 December 2022 from her community in the state.

In a statement released by the Nigerian Army yesterday, Shuaibu stated that others were 22-year-old Chadian national, Claris Fidel, who was kidnapped by the terrorist from N’djamena, the country’s capital, barely four months while 12yrs old Hauwa was said to have been in captivity of Boko Haram terrorists since infancy.

After their rescue, the President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA), Salamatu Yahaya, donated relief materials and financial support to a newly rescued Chibok school girl, Aisha Grema, and three others at Maimalari Military Cantonment, Maiduguri.

While interacting with the rescued girls, the NOWA president expressed immense delight in the success recorded by the troops of OPHK, and urged the soldiers to intensify their operations and rescue more abductees.

She further encouraged the rescued victims to consider their freedom as divine intervention, assuring them of the commitment of the Military in conjunction with the Borno state Government to reunite them with their families.

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General CG Musa also assured the general public of the commitment and dedication of the Theatre to rescuing all captives and also restoring total peace to the North East region.

