Anikulapo: Another perspective

I’ve read lots of reviews. Some, like mine, rate the movie high. I’ve watched it 4 times already. That tells a lot about my opinion of it even though I’ve had to watch again mainly to understand the movie better.

To some critics, it’s a movie that barely scratched the basics. The storyline has been tagged “bland”, “predictable”, “too long”, “became boring” and “implausible”.

Well beauty, they say, is in the eye of the beholder. Someone like me actually find the movie very exhilarating. It’s a drama and a tragi-comedy that was whipped in a mixture of logical screenplay, excellent cinematography, euphoric costumes, relatable film-noir, near-perfect setting and the motif underscored by Saro propensity to grab every opportunity for sex or consortium with both hands. There have been movies given extremely low ratings by Rotten Tomatoes (a popular movie aggregator) but came out as huge commercial success. One is “Transformers: Age of Extinction” which got 17/100 on RT but recorded $1.4 billion at the box office. Critics don’t like it but movie goers love it.

I find some faults with the movie too but they pale to the general beauty and watchability of the production.

Let me highlight some of the criticisms and ventilate my responses:

1) Gbongan could not have produced an Aso-Oke weaver because the hubs of weaving back in those days were Iseyin, Abeokuta and Oyo. BUT Saro explained to Awarun that he acquired the skill from Iseyin. It shows the screenwriter and producers took note of the historical significance of Iseyin in Aso-Oke weaving.

2) How could a Queen leave the palace so easily to cheat? Arolake explained to Saro how she was able to pull that off, didn’t she? She was assigned a guard (eso) who she paid off to get off her back while she quickly catch her fancy with Saro. Possible? Yes.

3) How could Arolake not have had any prior conversation with Saro but then stalked him and then jumped on him for a romp? This is partly explained by the unmissable “chemistry” between the two while Saro was displaying samples of Aso-Ofi to her. Their noses even almost touched. Arolake was not exactly happy being with a “old” king. Saro has physically everything a woman would die for. He wanted her. She wanted him. She trailed him. When she jumped on him in the bush, consensus ad idem suddenly occurred. You see implausibility, I see sponteinty.

We saw in the Legend of Zorro how in the middle of a sword fight, Antonio Banderas suddenly kissed Catherine Zeta-Jones on the lips. She enjoyed it. But for an interruption, they could have had sex. Two people trying to kill each just moment before. Spontaneous sex happens a lot in movies and in real life.

4) Why the needless nudity and sex? Oh well, apart from adult movies, sex in movies have always been needless. In the movie “Original Sin” featuring Antonio Banderas and Angelina Jolie, the sex scene is so graphic I had to ask to what end. But sex appeal of a movie, any movie, has always been a selling point. Isn’t the nudity scene one of the most talked about in Anikulapo and the reason many are poised to see the movie? The “nice girl” character or reputation of the female dramatis personae (Bimbo Ademoye) heightened the eagerness to watch. That’s exactly what the producers intend to achieve. It’s not a gaffe but a master stroke.

In the movie “Flight”, was it necessary for Denzel Washington to be talking on phone in bed while a female air hostess walked around the room as naked as a jaybird? It’s down to appeal!

5) Alaafin’s palace was always well-surrounded by dwellings that it would be impossible for a Queen to sneak out of the palace unnoticed. Nah! Read history of the current Oyo. When Abiodun Atiba became king and established a palace, the palace was so distant from dwellings that the Alaafin had to force people from their far-flung homesteads to move closer to the palace. Those who were hesitant had their houses surrounded at night by Alaafin’s henchmen with threats to burn down their houses. It was with those threats the Alaafin was able to draw people closer to the palace perimeter. Go and read “History of the Yorubas” by Samuel Johnson.

6) Princess Omowumi spoke smattering Yoruba/a natural Yoruba speaker ought have been cast in her role rather than perpetuate the sentiment that she is Kunle Afolayan’s daughter. I have taken the time to re-watch her performances. Yes, her Yoruba lines came out staggered or evidently scripted but that was compensated for by her cuteness and general likability as far as the movie is concerned. She had a number of awwwwn-awwwwn moments. The scene where she was trying to express and then deny her admiration for Saro to her mother is a case in point. So adorable.

7) Yoruba kings are by custom restrained from seeing a dead body except they accidentally stumbled on one. I give the movie the benefit of doubt on this. The King of Ojumo knew about Saro’s power to wake the dead. The death of Aremo wasn’t a fait accompli until Saro failed to resurrect him.

(8) No one dares walk out on a King like Saro did without dire consequences. At the moment of walking out on the king, Saro held all the aces. Would the king even think of dealing ruthlessly with Saro when the power to resurrect the Aremo lies with Saro? That will be counter-productive. At the period in time, Saro had become full of himself and was able to attach a touch of arrogance to his mien. If he had resurrected the Aremo, he wouldn’t only have gotten away with the walk-out, he would have married Princess Ajoke, despite the disgust of the king!

The movie is a success. I think many of the criticisms are frivolous. My opinion though.

Kunle Afolayan, next time your movie has anything to do with ancient Oyo, pay more attention to unadulterated Oyo dialect and diction. People have rightly noted that lack of diligence.

Muideen Ọlálékan Olagunju is a public affairs analyst

