Anikulapo, Agesinkole: Two great movies, but not Oscars standard 

The costumes, makeups, especially the tribal marks on the faces of almost all the characters in Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo are of high quality.

The scenes, the pictures, the language, the culture, the personalities and the sites used in this epic film are topnotch.

The storyline, which I learnt was a true life story depicts the two ancient and the most mentioned towns in the history of Yoruba race, Oyo Alaafin and I guess the ancient town of Ile-Ife.

It narrates the life of a handsome Youngman, Saro, who strays to Oyo Alaafin but his greed and lust for beautiful women abruptly killed his promising cloth weaving talent. Saro was a slave boy who could not handle fortune when the opportunity came.

He was killed in Oyo for sleeping with Arolake, the youngest wife of Alaafin and his body dumped in the bush according to tradition but Eye Akala raised him from the dead.

With the help of Arolake who was hiding in the wood when Akala bird came to perch on Saro’s body, they found a gourd, “Ado” that would later change the fortune of Saro. He was nicknamed “Anikulapo”. The one who has the death in his pouch.

With the gourd, he could raise the dead. He eloped with Arolake from Oyo forest to Ojumo where he met another prominent king and raised so many dead people, using the gourd.

However, his arrogance to the king of Ojumo and the betrayal of his heartthrob, Arolake causes his death. Of course the story as told by Arabia Ifayemi Elebuibon must have been picked from one of the numerous “Odu Ifa” Yoruba.

Having seen Anikulapo and Femi Adebayo’s Agesinkole, I will say that both contain the necessary ingredients of a great movie but the Nigerian Oscars Committee says it does not meet the standard of the Movie Academy and has since rejected it alongside the King’s Horseman.

Truth be told, Anikulapo is a great work but it has not left me spellbound unlike Agesinkole.

I may not know all the conditions for Oscars nomination, I believe it goes beyond drama.

To be an Oscars nominee, the movie must be filled with a lot of suspense before it will be considered. Anikulapo, though a masterpiece, does not take me on a tour before I know my destination.

Unlike King of thieves that left me spellbound with various exhibitions of different Yoruba cultures that would later culminate to one single mesaage, Anikulapo is too complex and is better as a season film.

I don’t want to agree that the focus of Afolayan is on Oscars Award rather than the lesson in the movie itself.

I have seen his “Irapada” and “Figuring” and I must say, he is a special talent in this industry, however he should not allow awards to get into his head more than the message of the movie.

Kunle is a journalist based in Lagos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

