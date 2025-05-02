Anibaba emerges Lagosians preferred aspirant for Ejigbo chairmanship

Ahead of the 2025 chairman and councillorship primary of Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a financial expert, Habeeb Anibaba, has been picked by the party members and residents as their preferred aspirant as well as possible successor for the incumbent chairman of the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Monsuru Oloyede-Bello.

The members including the former Commissioner for Information and Strategy for Lagos, Kehinde Bamigbetan, described the Anibaba as an aspirant who they believe when picked as the candidate and eventually emerge as the council chairman would deliver the dividend of democracy to the residents of Ejigbo LCDA.

They said that the residents should trust them on Anibaba, saying this is how we picked the incumbent chairman, Monsuru Oloyede-Bello, who has fulfilled all his promises to the electorate since assuming office in the council.

Accepting and declaring his ambition publicly on Thursday at the Ejigbo mini-stadium, Anibaba said the gesture from the party members would be replicated through ensuring inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in governance.

He noted that his decision to serve in public office was to have impact on humanity rather than the office were his contribution to societal development is measured through profits.

“With all humility and a heart filled with purpose, I formally declare my intention to contest for the position of Chairman of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area under the trusted and progressive banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This declaration is more than a political step; it is a pledge. A pledge to serve, to uplift, and to advance the aspirations of the great people of Ejigbo.

“I commit to uphold the trust you’ve placed in me, to listen to your concerns, and to work tirelessly for the development and prosperity of our beloved Ejigbo LCDA. Together, we’ll build a brighter future, ensuring inclusivity, transparency, and accountability in governance.

“Ejigbo is at a turning point. Under the stewardship of our incumbent Chairman, Hon. Monsurudeen Bello. We have witnessed foundational progress. I commend his efforts and achievements.

“Now, I step forward—not to replace, but to continue and elevate. To take Ejigbo from where it is to where it ought to be: a community of vision, empowerment, development, and dignity”, the financial expert added.

Anibaba, who had lived for over 30 years in the council, disclosed that the ambition to serve the people had been conceived over the years but shelved it on the directives of the party leaders who instructed that he allow other members to serve first.

He added that this ambition was presented on different fora but were turned down by the leaders after a consensus decision.

“For over thirty years, I have lived among you—walked the same streets, shared in your celebrations and your struggles, and watched Ejigbo evolve into a strong and proud community. My roots are here, and my future, too.

“Professionally, I am a banker. I built a successful career at the Zenith Bank, where I was trained in excellence, diligence, and accountability.

I chose to leave that comfort zone—not out of restlessness, but out of deep conviction. I resigned from banking sector to pursue my calling in public service, where impact is measured not by profits, but by people’s progress

“Having contested the party primary election for the number one seat of Ejigbo in the 2017 LGA elections which I conceded to the incumbent Chairman of Ejigbo LCDA, Monsurudeen Oloyede-Bello, I continue to extol the principles of our party through supporting the activities and programmes of our caucus and the party at large, to make it a point of attraction for party stalwarts and the general populace at large.

“In 2019, our caucus nominated me to run for House of Representatives election, with the conviction that our party was ready to give power to the youth. In respect of party unity and loyalty to leadership, I stepped aside when instructed—without hesitation. Because to me, party supremacy, discipline and collective progress come before personal ambition.

“This had paved the way for my emergence as the flagbearer of our caucus – The Mandate Movement”.

Earlier, Bamigbetan disclosed that many factors were considered before his emergency as their preferred aspirant for the chairmanship seat in the council.

He added that Anibaba’s contribution to the council’s development over the years, his grassroots reach as well as education were part of the qualities the members and residents considered before picking him during their Shadow primary last month.