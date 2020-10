Angry youths have reportedly set ablaze a property belonging to the mother of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a development said to have been a response to protesters killed by soldiers in Lekki toll gate last night.

The building situated at the Surulere axis of Lagos was said to have been set on fire by irate youths who returned to the street defying the curfew emplaced by the state government.

Details shortly…