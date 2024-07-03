Angry youths set ablaze INEC office in Benue

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Ukum local government area of Benue state has been set ablaze by youths protesting against bandits attacks.

When the building was set ablaze, office furniture and other movable and immovable materials, including 10 electric generators, 300 ballot boxes and 270 voting cubicles were destroyed in the attack.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Olumekun said the incident occurred at 2pm when the youths in the area attacked facilities of government agencies, including those of INEC.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Benue State, Professor Sam Egwu, has reported that our Local Government Area office in Sankara, headquarters of Ukum Local Government Area, has been attacked and burnt down.

“The incident occurred at 2pm today, Wednesday 3rd July 2024, when the youths in the area said to be protesting against the activities of bandits attacked facilities of government agencies, including INEC.

“Although no casualties were reported, the building has been extensively damaged. Office furniture and other movable and immovable materials, including 10 electric generators, 300 ballot boxes and 270 voting cubicles, were destroyed in the attack,” Olumekun said.

He added that the attention of security agencies has drawn to the incident, and they have already deployed their personnel to the area.