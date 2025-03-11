Angry youths set ablaze 24 houses, food bank in Jigawa

A violent reprisal attack by angry youths from Zangon Maje village has resulted in the destruction of 24 houses and 16 food banks in Gidan Na Ruwa Fulani Settlement, located in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The angry youths reported that the Fulani residents attacked two young men from their community; 20 yrs old Musa Hussaini and 26 yrs old Shanu Sule, with sticks and had their motorcycle stolen.

However, when the youth leaders of Zangon Maje met with the Fulani settlers about the attack on the two young men, they were attacked and beaten.

The attack enraged the youths from Zangon Maje leading to a reprisal attack on the Fulani settlers.

An eyewitness disclosed that the youths formed a large group, armed and chanted war slogans while they attacked Gidan Na Ruwa Fulani village, destroying houses and food banks while forcing residents to flee.

The spokesperson of the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed the incident, on Tuesday.

He stated that at around 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2025, security operatives received a distress report that settlers of Gidan Na Ruwa had spotted a large group from Zangon Maje heading toward them with torch lights and aggressive chants.

Responding swiftly, the Divisional Police Officer of Taura led a patrol team to the scene, where they discovered that the assailants had already set fire to the structures.

Police authorities confirmed that order has been restored, with intensified patrols in the area to prevent further violence. Five suspects have been arrested and are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

The command urged residents to refrain from vigilante justice, advising them to report grievances through legal channels to avoid severe consequences.