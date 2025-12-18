Angry residents beat Zamfara lawmaker over poor representation

A serving lawmaker representing Maru South Constituency in the Zamfara State House of Assembly was reportedly assaulted by residents of the community, who accused him of failing to adequately represent their interests.

Residents accused the lawmaker of neglecting the community since his election, claiming that repeated requests for development projects, empowerment programs, and his presence in the constituency were consistently ignored.

The mob’s fury erupted as the legislator, Kabiru Mikailu, appeared alongside the state governor, Dauda Lawal, with residents accusing him of abandoning the community since his election and rarely showing up or addressing their pressing concerns.

Mikailu was said to have arrived in Dansadau town, Maru Local Government Area, to attend the flag-off of the reconstruction of the 90-kilometre Dansadau–Gusau road, which was convened by Lawal.

According to a source, he had already separated from the governor after the event ended when he was attacked by members of the constituency he represents in the State House of Assembly.

In a video now circulating online, angry residents were seen attacking the lawmaker with sticks, stones, and even pouring sand on him, while others hurled curses in Hausa.

The lawmaker, who appeared visibly helpless as he was overpowered by the mob, eventually managed to escape after operatives intervened to restore calm and prevent the situation from escalating.

As of the time of this report, the assault has not been addressed by the government or the state police command, and the lawmaker has yet to respond to the accusations leveled against him.