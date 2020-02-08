Angry Lagosians protest over Okada, Keke ban, disrupt Lagos marathon

By News Desk

Activities at the 2020 Lagos City Marathon held on Saturday was marred by protest from hundreds of youths kicking against Government policy that restricted commercial motorcycle operators popular called Okada riders and tricycle operators also known as Keke Napep from plying some routes in the state.

The protest came days after government explained that their operations was not banned but restricted from some certain locations within the state.

Not minding the scorching sun, the protesters, who were youths stormed the venue to express their displeasure over implementation of the 2018 traffic law in the state.