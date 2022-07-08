Angola’s former president dies @ 79 after prolonged illness

Angola’s former president, Jose dos Santos, who ruled Africa’s second biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, has been confirmed dead following a prolonged illness at the age of 79.

Dos Santos was said to have been receiving medical treatment since 2019 and had reportedly died at the Barcelona Teknon clinic.

Confirming his death through their social media handle on Friday, the Angolan presidency said that the former president died at the clinic late morning following a prolonged illness.

A spokesperson for the Barcelona Teknon clinic where he was being treated was said to have declined to comment.

As gathered, the former president was said to have been reportedly admitted to an intensive care unit at a clinic in Barcelona.

Dos Santos, who was one of Africa’s longest serving leader was said to have stepped down five years ago. His rule was marked by a brutal civil war lasting nearly three decades against U.S.-backed UNITA rebels – which he won in 2002 – and a subsequent oil-fuelled boom.

He was replaced in 2017 by President Joao Lourenco, who despite being from the incumbent’s People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), swiftly moved to probe allegations of multi-billion dollar corruption during the dos Santos era, targeting the former leader’s children.

