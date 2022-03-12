Angolan football club dumps Zamalek out of African champions League

An Angolan football club, Petro Atletico, has qualified for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League quarterfinals after defeating another club from the country, Sagrada Esperance, 3-0 in the fourth round, a win that ended the chances of Egyptian giant, Zamalek.

Petro Atletico qualified for the next stage of the tournament with two games left after amassing 10 points while Zamalek and Sagrada Esperance that have two and one points each from the four games played so far in Group D.

The outcome of the game played on Saturday between Sagrada Esperance and Petro Atletico nailed the chances of the Egyptian that had lost to Moroccan club, Wydad Casablanca. 2-1.

Sagrada lies at the bottom of Group D with only one point, which they gained in a draw with Zamalek in the second round of group stage games last month.

Petro Atletico striker, Tiago Azulao, in order to ensure the team snatched a maximum point, snatched an early lead for his team after only one minute of play before he doubled the score one minute before the break.

Erico scored the third goal for Petro Atletico from a penalty kick during injury time to finish the game 3-0 over Sagrada, compelling their neighbour to the bottom of the group.

In Group C, Tunisia’s Esperance defeated Etoile du Sahel 2-0 in the fourth round to snatch the group’s lead with eight points. Second place Algeria’s Belouizdad also has eight points.

Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia is third with three points after playing four games. They can still qualify for the quarterfinals, provided they win the coming two games.

In Group B, Raja Casablanca of Morocco, who have already qualified for the quarterfinals, lost 1-2 to Horoya AC of Guinea, also on Saturday.

Raja Casablanca is leading their group with nine points, three over second-placed AmaZulu FC of South Africa, who will face Algeria’s ES Sétif later on Saturday.

