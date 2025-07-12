Anglican church bans political activities inside worship centres

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has ordered members to stop allowing politicians and government officials use any of its pulpits for political speeches and campaign-related remarks across the country.

According to the Church, the lectern is a consecrated place designated solely for reading the word of God and should not be used for any form of political address.

The decision was part of new guidelines issued yesterday after the Episcopal Consultation held at the Diocese of Nike in Enugu and made available to newsmen.

The guidelines, signed by the Primate of the Church, Dr. Henry Ndukuba, was said to be part of the religious group strategy to preserve the sanctity of the Church’s space and prevent political partisanship within its walls.

This came days after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, used one of the church’s pulpit to launch verbal attacks on political opponents, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, a comment that attracted criticism from Nigerians.

According to the statement, “As much as possible, guests should not be encouraged to use our lectern while addressing the Church, considering the fact that the lectern has been consecrated for reading the word of God”.

The Primate emphasized that while the Church remains open to all individuals, including politicians and public officials, it must maintain neutrality and avoid being drawn into political divisions.

“The Church is open to receiving everybody, including politicians and government officials, in its services and other programmes. However, the Church must not become a platform for partisan politics,” the guidelines noted.

The new rules further advised church leaders to hold pre-event discussions with any guest expected to speak at church events to ensure they are properly briefed on the limits of their engagement.

“No church official is expected to eulogize church guests in any manner that will bring the church to disrepute,” the document stated.

While reaffirming its responsibility to engage with the government on matters of public interest and welfare, the Anglican Communion stressed that its engagement must remain rooted in the gospel and not be mistaken for political endorsement.