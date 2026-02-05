Nollywood star Angela Okorie has issued a heartfelt public apology to her colleague Mercy Johnson Okojie and her family, expressing deep regret over past accusations that stemmed from unfounded industry rumors and led to her recent arrest on cyberstalking charges.

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram page shortly after securing bail, Okorie retracted the damaging claims she had previously made, emphasizing her desire to foster peace and move forward without further conflict in the entertainment industry.

The apology, issued on Thursday via social media from Nigeria, followed Okorie’s reflection on how gossip had influenced her hurtful posts. It came after her remand at Suleja Prison for alleged online harassment, with the aim of resolving the feud.

“This video is specifically for Mercy, her kids, and her family,” Okorie said, clarifying misconceptions and affirming that the veteran actress is far from the negative labels once attributed to her.

“You’re not a witch,” she continued, withdrawing all baseless allegations and pleading for forgiveness to heal the rift caused by years of tension between the two prominent figures in Nigerian cinema.

She added, “Anytime your name pops up on social media, I am deeply sorry. You’re not a witch. You are not what people are calling you. Please forgive me,” underscoring her remorse and commitment to avoiding such drama in the future while focusing on personal growth and professional endeavors.

The reconciliation has been welcomed by fans and industry peers, who praised the gesture as a step toward unity in Nollywood following the high-profile legal entanglement.