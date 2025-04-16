32.7 C
Anele assumes office as Army’s first female public relations director

In a historic and commendable development, the Nigerian Army has appointed Lieutenant Colonel Anele Onyinyechi Appolonia as the Acting Director of Army Public Relations. This groundbreaking appointment makes her the first female officer to hold the prestigious position.

Lt Col Anele is a member of Direct Regular Course 15 and a certified member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). Her appointment is scheduled to take effect from April 22, 2025.

She succeeds Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, who has been redeployed to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, after a notable tenure in the role.

Before this elevation, Lt Col Anele served as the Public Relations Officer at the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, where she played a pivotal role in managing the Army’s public communication strategies.

She was also most recently deployed to the Department of Civil-Military Relations at Defence Headquarters. There, she stood out for her excellence in strategic communications and engagement with various stakeholders.

Her trailblazing appointment underscores the Nigerian Army’s evolving commitment to gender inclusivity and its recognition of female officers as capable leaders in strategic positions.

This milestone not only sets a new precedent in military public relations but also serves as an inspiration to young women aspiring to serve in the armed forces.

