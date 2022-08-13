Ancelotti to retire 2024 after Real Madrid contract ends

The manager of the Spanish football giant, Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, has concluded plans to retire from the game when his contract with the 14-time Union of European Football Association (UEFA) champions league winners expires in 2024.
Ancelotti said that the time has come for him to take the back seat after many years in the dugout and allow his son, Davide, who had been his assistant over the years to take over the business.
The Italian manager, who celebrated his 63rd birthday in June, announced the retirement plans on Saturday during an interview with newsmen on what the future holds for him with the Madrid outfit.
Ancelotti is deservedly heralded by many soccer pundits as one of the greatest managers of all time, having experienced enormous success since beginning his managerial career in 1992.
He is the only manager to win a league title in each of Europe’s top-five leagues, tasting glory with AC Milan (Italy), Chelsea (England), PSG (France), Real Madrid (Spain), and Bayern Munich (Germany).
As gathered, in all the top five leagues, the Italian tactician has lifted titles and the feat made him one of the most successful boss in the history of the Champions League.
With nothing left to achieve, Ancelotti has confirmed he plans to walk away from management when he eventually leaves his current employers who he led the team to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.
According to him, this stage at Real will end my career. After Los Blancos, I’ll stop. Real is the top of football. It makes sense to put an end to it after this experience.
“Time has changed some dynamics. Until a few years ago, the priorities were technical and tactical. Now, I am conquered by human relationships, by getting to know people, by confronting the new generation.”
Ancelotti’s current Real contract expires in 2024 although there are no signs he will leave the Santiago Bernabeu at that point.