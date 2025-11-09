Anambra’s guber result is verdict against Obi- Lagos APC

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the former presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s inability to win his polling unit during the Anambra State governorship, proved that the masses have rejected the ex-governor of the state.

It added that the poll’s outcome is not a defeat, rather, a public humiliation and confirmation that the Obidient movement is bright on social media but empty in reality.

The Lagos chapter of the ruling party stressed that Anambra electorates who know Peter Obi best have delivered an unmistakable judgment ahead of the 2027 general election in the country.

The Lagos APC’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, stated this on Sunday while reacting to the outcome of the electoral process in Anambra state won by the incumbent governor, Chukwuma Soludo, after recording the highest votes.

Oladejo described the defeat as an indication of the complete disintegration of the myth around the Anambra state former governor.

He noted that the inability to win the election has proven that the former governor isn’t fit to manage and ensure unity in the country.

“We sincerely hope Mr. Obi will not run to beg for foreign intervention to rescue him from this political free fall, as he has unashamedly attempted in recent times. Nigeria’s democracy is not a toy for desperate politicians seeking sympathy abroad after being rejected at home.

“While President Bola Tinubu is rebuilding institutions, fixing the economy, expanding infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and restoring global confidence, Peter Obi is busy granting contradictory interviews, seeking international validation, and hiding behind hashtags that collapse at the ballot box.

“If Peter Obi cannot command trust in his polling unit, he should forget 2027. Nigerians will not hand over their destiny to a man whose own people have loudly withdrawn their confidence.

“The APC’s victory in his unit is symbolic, conclusive, and prophetic. It reflects the national mood: performance is triumphing over propaganda; structure is defeating chaos; delivery is destroying deception.

“Peter Obi should spare the nation further melodrama. Let him first repair the political damage at his doorstep before pretending he can repair Nigeria”.