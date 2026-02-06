Anambra’s Gov’s wife leads fight against female genital mutilation

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Nonye Soludo, has renewed calls for the total eradication of female genital mutilation (FGM), describing the practice as inhumane and fundamentally incompatible with the rights, dignity, and wellbeing of girls and women.

Her advocacy comes amid sustained global and national efforts to eliminate the harmful practice, which persists in some communities despite increased awareness and existing legal prohibitions.

To underscore the urgency of the issue, the United Nations established the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation in 2003, aimed at drawing attention to the dangers of FGM and accelerating global action to end it.

Soludo made the call on Friday to mark the annual observance, which is held globally on February 6. In a statement released to commemorate the day, she condemned the practice in strong terms, insisting that no cultural, moral, or traditional justification exists for subjecting a girl child to such harm.

She noted that FGM exposes victims to lifelong physical pain, emotional suffering, and psychological trauma, with far-reaching consequences for their overall quality of life.

According to her, the practice constitutes a gross violation of fundamental human rights, as global data indicate that millions of girls and women continue to live with its devastating effects.

The Anambra First Lady stressed the need for governments, civil society organisations, and community leaders to intensify advocacy efforts, particularly by empowering girls and women to take the lead in the fight against the practice.

She identified education as a critical tool for human capital development and a key driver in dismantling deeply rooted harmful cultural norms.

She further warned that continued silence and inaction could jeopardise the future of young girls, urging stakeholders to act with urgency rather than postpone solutions.

According to her, the physical, emotional, and mental injuries associated with FGM can cause irreversible damage if left unaddressed.

Soludo reaffirmed her commitment to sustained advocacy and public sensitisation, emphasising that the protection of the health and rights of girls and women remains central to her initiatives.

She also called for collective responsibility to ensure that harmful practices such as FGM are permanently consigned to history.