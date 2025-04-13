Anambra young man kills mother over cassava proceeds

The Anambra Police command has arrested a 49-year-old man, identified as Nnamdi Anyaji, for allegedly killing his 68-year-old mother, Dorathy Anyaji, over a dispute related to cassava business proceeds

The incident occurred on April 11, 2025, at about 1:40 p.m. in Amudo Village, Ekwulobia, Anambra State,

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Sunday , operatives attached to the Ekwulobia Divisional Police Station swiftly moved to the scene, where they arrested the suspect and recovered an axe believed to have been used in the attack.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had accused his mother of dishonesty concerning the money realised from a cassava business they were both involved in.

The altercation reportedly escalated, leading to the fatal attack. Following the incident, Nnamdi Anyaji attempted to take his own life but was rescued by the Police. He is currently in custody under close observation to prevent further self-harm and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

It reads : “Police Operatives attached to the Ekwulobia Divisional Police Station on 11th April 2025 by 1.40pm arrested one Nnamdi Anyaji ‘M’ aged 49 years of Amudo Village, Ekwulobia who attempted to take his own life after killing his mother Mrs Dorathy Anyaji of the same address aged 68 years. The Operatives also recovered one Axe at the scene.

‘Preliminary information reveals that the squabble started when the suspect accused the deceased of being dishonest about the money realised from a cassava business.

‘Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody and under close monitoring so as not to commit suicide and would be charged to court after the investigation.”

Ikenga reiterated the command’s commitment to ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order across the state.