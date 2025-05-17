Anambra young man commits suicide inside farm

The Anambra Police Command has recovered the body of a young man that committed suicide inside a farm in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The body of the young man, name withheld, was said to have been deposited in a morgue pending when the deceased man’s family would be contacted.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who confirmed the development on Saturday, charged officers and men of the Command to step up surveillance and intelligence gathering to nip to the bud crime and criminality in the state.

He urged them to uncover the circumstances surrounding a disturbing incident on 16th May 2025 of a dead body, found hanging on a tree in a bush at Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area.

“Information revealed that an unidentified person called through the deceased phone to report the discovery of the body hanging on a mango tree in a bush”.

In a statement released by the command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the CP disclosed that the deceased has been identified and deposited in the morgue and efforts are ongoing to contact the deceased family for necessary action.

“The Anambra State Police Command is taking proactive measures to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident and to bring the perpetrators to justice”, he added.