Anambra women protests male abuse after man set wife ablaze

Hundreds of women from the 179 communities across Anambra State have taken to the streets to protest against the horrific murder of Blessing Nwaka after being set ablaze to death by her husband in Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

This demonstration follows a video that surfaced on the internet featuring Nwaka who was scampering for safety while carrying a 3rd degree burn around her torso and other body areas, sparking a widespread outrage with people demanding action be taken against Sunday Nwaka.

As gathered, the victim who is a mother of five, from Orafite area of the state suffered burns after her husband emptied a gallon of fuel and set her ablaze during a heated argument.

The aggrieved demonstrators, marched to the office of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Center Awka while demanding that justice be served.

Angered by the barbaric act performed by the father of six, the women chanted slogans such as “Marriage is not a do or die affair,” “Anujuo must go,” and “Stop killing women” as they continued their protest.

In response, the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare. Ify Obinabo, assured the women that the wife of the Governor, Nonye Soludo, is committed to ensuring that justice is served in the case.

The National President of ASATU Women Wing, Ify Okaro, addressed the crowd, warning their male counterparts to handle their spouses with care and love and to avoid situations that could lead to violence.

Another furious representative of the Women Leaders of communities, Josine Unachukwu vowed to take drastic action against anyone who kills their spouse in the state.

Earlier, the state’s First Lady described Nwaka’s death as “gruesome and evil” while condemning the jealous husband for taking such drastic decisions over domestic matters.

Furthermore, Soludo vowed to see to the end of the case, insisting that full justice must be made to take prime place in the whole process.