Anambra vigilantes rescue three pregnant girls from child traffickers

The Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) has rescued no fewer than three pregnant girls from a child trafficker, Oruchukwu Okoroafor, in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

They were picked from the baby factory which Okoroafor kept them after promising them shelter to the pregnant girls who were between ages 14 and 20 respectively.

The three girls were 14 years from Arondizuogu, Imo State; 20 Years from Bayelsa State and 19 years from Ihite, Orumba South local government area of the state respectively

This was achieved following a three-month investigation conducted by operatives of the Orumba South command of AVG led by the Chairman of the Council Area, Neville Uchendu.

Handing over the suspect and the girls, Uchendu noted that his team was able to burst the syndicate after a careful investigation on the suspect which lasted for over three months.

He therefore appreciated the works of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo and revealed that he brought the suspect to her because he knows she will take action immediately.

Receiving the suspect before handing him over to the police, Obinabo expressed joy over the result of the months of investigation carried out and noted that state government is pleased with the development calling on others to emulate the Orumba South Chairman in making Anambra state a livable and prosperous homeland.

The Women Affairs commissioner assured that the apprehended syndicate would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Upon interrogation, the suspect Oruchukwu Okoroafor said that he’s been in the business for two years now and that the girls found at his house were his first set for the business this year.

The suspect also confessed that the supposed buyers have already promised to pay the sum of N300,000 for the unborn children but denied having their contact information

Meanwhile the girls who are between the ages of 14 and 20 years and are currently pregnant all revealed that the suspect, Okoroafor is not responsible for their pregnancy but that he offered to shelter them at his house pending when they put to bed.

They also confirmed that the suspect promised to get a job for them and also offered to give each of them the sum of 300,000 thousand naira once they give birth which they gladly accepted.

