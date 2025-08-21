Anambra vigilantes beat me over cybercrime link- Corp member

Jennifer Elohor, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member who was assaulted by the Anambra State ad-hoc security organization “Udo Ga Chi,” has recounted her ordeal with the vigilante personnel, who labelled her and her colleagues as “Yahoo girls” after barging into their room in the state.

According to Elohor, the armed men accused her and a fellow corps member, who she shares a room with, of being involved in all forms of cybercrime when they questioned their reason for bursting into the apartment.

Recounting her experience at the hands of the men, who were eight in number, the corps member disclosed that the vigilante personnel broke into her residence and forcefully dragged her and others outside.

Elohor, who narrated her story in an interview with media personality Aprokoking, days after a viral video surfaced on the internet featuring her and the armed men, claimed the incident happened on July 12 at the lodge where she and other corps members were staying in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The victim claimed she was pushed down the stairs, beaten, and had her clothes torn by the operatives, who kept asking what gave her the right, as a woman, to challenge them.

“At first, we thought it was our neighbours’ door because it’s a three-storey building with several flats. But the knock became louder and more aggressive, so I decided to check. Before I could reach the door, it was kicked open,” she said.

“They pushed us downstairs, almost shoving me down the staircase. They kept asking what gave me the right, as a woman, to challenge them. It was when we got outside that we saw their vehicle and discovered they were from the Anambra Vigilante Group.”

“They beat me, tore my clothes, and even hit one of my colleagues with an iron rod for pleading on my behalf. They forced me into their vehicle, pressing my neck, slapping me, and threatening to smash our phones if we contacted anyone,” she said.

The incident has drawn national attention and prompted questions about the role, oversight, and recruitment processes of local vigilante groups in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development, the Anambra State Government condemned the actions of the operatives, confirming that those involved have been disengaged from service. The government also pledged to cooperate fully with the police to ensure prosecution.

Prince Emeakayi, Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Homeland Security, described the erring operatives as “bad eggs” whose actions do not reflect the professionalism expected of members of the Udo Ga Chi security outfit, particularly its Agunechemba faction.

He emphasized the state’s commitment to improving the training and professionalism of security operatives, noting that each vigilante is issued a unique identification number on their uniform for accountability purposes.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that investigations are ongoing but temporarily delayed due to the victim’s unavailability.

“The command reiterates that assault in any form remains a criminal offense under Nigerian law and reserves the right to take necessary legal action to support court proceedings while awaiting the victim,” Ikenga said.

He added that the command remains committed to the safety of all corps members serving in the state and urged them to report any cases of harassment or intimidation for prompt action.

The police further warned all vigilante and quasi-security outfits against abuse of power and acts of brutality, stating clearly that such misconduct will not be tolerated.