Anambra varsity lecturer bags 6months jail term over defamatory publication

A lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State capital, Peter Ekemezie, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for publishing defamatory statements against his colleague, Prof. Alex Asigbo.

The court ruled that the jail term would have been more severe but considered that Ekemezie had spent one month in a psychiatric home and four months in a Correctional Centre.

Delivering the judgment at an Awka Magistrates’ court, Magistrate E.C. Chukwu, who convicted the lecturer on three counts charges bordering on forgery and defamation, gave Ekemezie an option of a N300,000 fine.

Prof. Asigbo had told the court that Ekemezie forged his signature when he refused to give him (Ekemezie) a witness statement but instead advised him to procure a subpoena.

Asigbo said this led to Ekemezie writing and publishing a series of defamatory statements against him on Facebook and other social media platforms.

However, it was unclear if Ekemezie was still a lecturer at Unizik by the time he was sentenced.

