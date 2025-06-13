Anambra teenage boy in police net for killing residents

A 19-year-old boy, Chimaobi Mbonu, has been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for his alleged involvement in the kidnap and gruesome murder of George Onwurah in Ndiukwuenu village, Orumba North Local Government Area.

Mbonu was apprehended one year after committing the crime, alongside his gang, by operatives attached to the Awgbu Divisional Headquarters.

The operation that led to his arrest was made possible through intelligence gathering and joint collaboration with members of the local community.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, investigations revealed that the suspect, along with other gang members still at large, abducted the victim and tortured him to death, despite collecting ransom from his family.

The statement further disclosed that the gang was also responsible for the vandalization of the community’s primary health care centre, from which they stole electrical fittings and other valuables.

“The criminal gang is responsible for the kidnap and torture to death of their victim after collecting ransom. They also vandalized the community health care centre, carting away electrical installations and other valuables,” Ikenga said.

The killing of George Onwurah had triggered widespread fear and outrage in the community, prompting calls for improved security and swift justice.

According to the police spokesperson, the command has put in place operational strategies aimed at apprehending the remaining gang members. He also called on members of the public to continue supporting the police with credible information.

“We appreciate the community for their support and encourage more residents to come forward with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects,” he added.

The Command reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all individuals connected to the crime are arrested and prosecuted, assuring residents that no criminal element will escape justice under the current security framework.