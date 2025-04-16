Anambra security man kills lady during traffic management

The Anambra Police Command has commenced investigations on the circumstances resulting in the death of a lady, Chiamaka Okeke, who was alleged to have been killed by a member of the joint security team launched by the government to end insecurity in the state.

The member of the joint security team named ‘Udogachi security’, was said to have killed the the young lady around Ibeto junction, Nnewi axis of the state.

The deceased was said to be on her way home when she was allegedly shot by the security agent who was said to be managing traffic around the junction yesterday.

A female eyewitness narrated: “Mrs Chiamaka was on her home and got stuck at Ibeto junction traffic. While inside the commercial vehicle she board, the Udogachi security launched recently drove down to manage the traffic towards freeing the vehicles locked at the junction. But they were violently controlling everyone, so they can have their way through.

“During the traffic management, one of the security men shot the innocent lady at the back and all efforts to save her proved abortive”, she added.

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, sued for calm and promised residents to prosecute the perpetrator.

Orutugu, in a statement by the Police Command spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that investigations have commenced to identify the perpetrator.

He stated that the Command is already in contact with the relevant security outfit to identify the suspect and ensure justice is served.

“This is following a report in the evening of yesterday, 15th April 2025 of the regrettable incident at Ibeto junction, Nnewi where a trigger-happy security operative shot a lady who was later identified as Chiamaka Okeke which resulted to her death.

“Investigations are currently ongoing and further developments would be communicated.”