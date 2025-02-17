Anambra security agency goes after women dressing indecently

An announcement by a security outfit in Anambra State has ignited widespread debate after it declared its intention to arrest women seen in public without bras or panties.

The directive, which was captured in a viral video circulating on social media, has raised concerns about privacy, gender rights, and the legality of such a measure.

In the video, an official from the security outfit, speaking in Igbo through a public address system, claimed that the order came directly from Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The official further stated that women found wearing only panties in public would also face arrest. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions across the state, with many questioning its enforceability and implications.

However, the Anambra State government has yet to issue an official statement confirming or denying the directive.

Reports suggest that enforcement of the controversial measure has already begun in some parts of the state, with security operatives allegedly stopping women to check compliance.

The viral video has drawn sharp criticism from human rights advocates and social media users, who argue that such a policy infringes on personal freedoms and could lead to harassment.

Former Senator Shehu Sani, in a social media post, questioned how the security outfit would verify compliance and whether the directive also applies to men.

“Anambra’s bra and pant law. I don’t know if the pant law is applicable to men…and how can the security outfit verify ladies’ compliance?” he wrote.

Gender rights activist, Adaobi Ekwueme, condemned the announcement, calling it an affront to women’s dignity.

She urged the state government to clarify its position and warned that such a directive could embolden security operatives to target and humiliate women under the guise of enforcement.

“This is a dangerous precedent. It violates privacy and opens the door to abuse,” she said.

The lack of an official statement from the Anambra State government has fueled speculation, with many calling for Governor Soludo to address the issue.