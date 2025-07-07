Anambra police warns hotels, others against hosting cult gathering

In a bid to maintain peace and public safety, the Anambra Police Command has called on hostel operators, hotels owners, and similar establishment to refrain from allowing their facilities to be used for any gathering linked to cult activities.

This follows intelligence and community information suggesting that an alleged group identified as the Neo-Black movement may attempt to carry out cult initiations particularly in student-dense areas and retaliatory attacks against rival groups in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Police, Ikioye Orutugu, said the warning is part of proactive measures to prevent public disorder, especially in areas with high student population.

Orugutu noted that these incidents are linked to violence in off-campus hostels, lounges, and recreational venues frequented by students.

As part of the state’s security response, the command has intensified deployment under the School Protection Squad (SPS), a national initiative designed to safeguard student, school, and educational infrastructure.

Police officers will also be present at motor parks, tricycle hubs, and known gathering points to detect and prevent any suspicious activities.

According to the command, covert surveillance is underway in several parts of the state to disrupt any planned cult operations.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, hospitality businesses, including owners of short-let apartment and event venues have been urged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious booking or gathering.

The public is also encouraged to remain alert and report any unusual activity to the nearest police station.

The command, meanwhile, reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and called for continue cooperation from residents in keeping the state peaceful and secure.