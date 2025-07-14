Anambra Police rescues kidnap victim from abductors

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued a 26-year-old female kidnap victim during a late-night operation that led to a gun duel with suspected hoodlums in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred during a routine visibility patrol around Amaokpala, under the jurisdiction of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Aguata.

As gathered, the patrol team engaged in a fierce gun battle with the kidnappers, who had held the 26-year-old woman captive for months, before successfully rescuing her.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the gunfire lasted approximately 40 minutes before the suspects were subdued.

Ikenga revealed that one of the suspects was fatally injured during the confrontation and was later confirmed dead.

“One of the suspects was fatally wounded during the gun duel and was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital. His body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation,” he said.

“Items recovered from the scene include a pump-action rifle, eleven live cartridges, an ash-coloured Toyota Camry with registration number Lagos EPE 208 FK, a police belt, one Zenith Bank ATM card, charms, a small Tecno mobile phone, a packet of cigarettes, a carton of Chelsea alcoholic sachets, an axe, and a cash sum of ₦2,700,” Ikenga added.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, commended the gallantry and professionalism displayed by the operatives during the operation. He reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to eradicating criminal elements across the state.

“Our operatives remain vigilant and will continue to dominate public spaces to ensure Anambra remains hostile to criminality in all forms,” Orutugu stated.

The Police Commissioner also urged members of the public to remain law-abiding and continue providing credible information to aid crime prevention in the state.