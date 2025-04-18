Anambra police nabs 33yrs old man over teenager’s murder, others

A 33-year-old man, Chidiebere Mbene, has been apprehended by the Anambra Police Command for allegedly raping many female teenagers and 15-year-old teenager, Micheal Nwokedi, in the state.

Mbene was apprehended barely three days after killing the male teenager in Unubi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Before perpetrating the act, it was gathered that the suspect had allegedly raped the elder sister of the deceased before he fled the scene.

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Friday, commended the Nnewi community for collaborating with the Police in apprehending the suspect.

According to him, the suspect is allegedly involved in the murder of one Nwokedi Michael Somtochukwu a 15-year-old boy in Unubi, Nnewi South Local Government Area on 15th April 2025.

“I have also directed the immediate transfer of the Case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for a comprehensive investigation.

In a statement released by the Command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the police boss explained that the collaboration that led to the suspect’s arrest showcased the effectiveness of community policing and the importance of public cooperation in maintaining law and order.

He assured residents that the would continue to leverage on community support to effectively apprehend suspects as well as identify unrepentant criminals in the State.