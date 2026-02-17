Anambra police kills robber attempting to escape

The Anambra State Police Command has neutralized a 21-year-old suspected armed robber and notorious cultist, identified as Chukwuka Solomon, during a security operation in the state.

As gathered, the suspect was neutralised by officers from the Special Anti-Cultism Squad in Enugu-Ukwu conducted the operation in the state.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement released on Tuesday, Solomon was killed at his hideout in Amikwo community, Awka South LGA, after attempting to escape during the police search.

During the operation, officers recovered one pump-action gun, two locally-made pistols, and several rounds of ammunition from the suspect.

The statement read in part, “The Anambra State Police operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad Enugu-Ukwu in the early hours of February 16, 2026, recorded the death of one Chukwuka Solomon, male, aged 21 years, an alleged armed robber and a notorious cultist.

“The suspect had attempted to escape during Police search operations in their den at Amikwo. During the search, one pump-action gun, two locally made pistols and some expanded ammunition were recovered.

“The operatives also successfully repelled the ambush attack by other gang members during the search operations, as blood evidence at the scene shows that some of the armed hoodlums must have escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“The suspect was initially arrested through community efforts of the good people of Amikwo, and handed over to the Police team for further investigation, on the report that he is a notorious cultist, terrorising the community with firearms.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, also known as ‘Baggars’, and admitted to having operational weapons belonging to the confraternity.

According to him, the suspect further disclosed that he works for a notorious individual popularly known as “Aza Man,” alleged to be involved in criminal activities disturbing the peace of Awka and its environs.

“Meanwhile, the operatives are currently working on some leads given by the suspect to arrest the gang leader and other members.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, reiterates the Command’s commitment to combating cultism, armed robbery, and other violent crimes in the State.

“Further developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement concluded.