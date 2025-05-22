Anambra police investigates reports on missing passengers

The Anambra State Police Command has launched an investigation into a media report alleging that five individuals transiting through the state went missing while seeking accommodation.

According to the Command, although no formal complaint or missing persons report has been filed at any police division or formation across the state, it has commenced an investigation into the report.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, said that although the claim remains unverified, the Command is treating it with utmost seriousness.

He stated, “The Anambra State Police Command, on 22nd May 2025, intercepted a social media publication claiming that five persons in transit through Anambra went missing while trying to find accommodation.

“The Command is working with the publisher and encourages anyone with useful information to assist the Police and other security agencies in taking necessary action.”

Ikenga called on the public, especially relatives of the alleged victims, to come forward with any information that could help verify and investigate the situation.

“In addition, the Command urges family members or relatives of the victims to visit the Police Headquarters for further insight into the incident. So far, no such report has been filed at any Police Division or Formation in the state,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Command urged residents to report any suspicious activity or security concerns via its dedicated emergency line. It also encouraged citizens to download the NPF Rescue Me App—available on both Android and iOS—for quicker access to emergency services.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety and transparency, the Command stated that its operational strategies and security initiatives are regularly reviewed to strengthen community trust, ensure safety, and uphold the rule of law.