Anambra police dismisses reports on detaining journalist

Following earlier reports that Anambra-based journalist, Izunna Okafor, was detained by operatives at the gate of the Anambra State House of Assembly Complex, Awka, the State Police Command has clarified that no journalist was detained at the facility.

The clarification follows a detailed personal account shared on social media by Okafor, who explained that the incident occurred while he was on official assignment to cover the budget defence of the Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Julius Chukwuemeka.

The journalist had claimed he was dragged to a detention point after his phone and bag were seized by officers at the complex gate, following a confrontation that escalated when they requested his identity and his purpose for visiting the facility.

In his words, “Despite these explanations, as I made another attempt to enter, the officers blocked me again, raising their voices and physically pushing me backward. Even when I suggested that one of the six of them present there should accompany me to the place and bounce me out later if the Commissioner denied inviting me for that assignment, they also turned it down, and insisted that I must call him to clear me. Now, Sensing that the situation could degenerate into “their words against mine” or allegations and counter-allegations later on, I brought out my phone activated the audio recorder on my phone there in their presence and to their knowledge to document what was happening.

“At that moment, another vehicle arrived at the gate, and its occupant began discussing privately with one of the officers, a bit far from where we were. Later, he passed. Suddenly, while these were going on, one of the officers expressed discomfort that my audio recorder was on. Consequently and shockingly, they forcefully seized my two phones, stopped the recording, and began going through my phones, while still blocking me from entering the premises.

“Their fear of being recorded actually worried me, because if indeed they believed they were doing the right thing, acting within the confines of law and proper procedure, why the panic over the recording of what was going on, even with their full knowledge? This impasse lingered until the Commissioner completed the interview that I had come to cover, by which time I had already lost the purpose of my assignment there.

However, the command in a statement issued on Thursday, explained that their personnel were only following standard security protocols to verify the individual’s identity and the authenticity of his invitation to the facility.

The Command emphasized that the procedure is routine, non-punitive, and aimed solely at ensuring the safety and integrity of the House of Assembly and its personnel.

A minor misunderstanding occurred when the journalist’s explanation did not immediately satisfy the officers, prompting a situational remark that was later resolved without escalation.

The police further noted that the person who extended the invitation to the journalist is neither a member of the House nor a staff of the institution, but was present at the facility on the Assembly’s invitation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed that the interaction was strictly a verification of credentials, dismissing claims that the journalist was detained.

The command reiterated its commitment to maintaining a professional and cordial relationship with members of the press, highlighting that journalists remain critical partners in promoting public safety and accountability.