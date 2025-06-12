Anambra police detains three officers over corruption allegations

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has ordered the detention of three police inspectors who were alleged to have engaged in corruption practices in the state.

The officers were accused of extorting money from a civilian after unlawfully searching his mobile phone during a routine patrol around Anambra.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, noted that Orutugu, after personally interrogating the officers, condemned their conduct, describing it as a gross violation of the ethics of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commissioner frowned at the poor character displayed by the officers in the course of their duties.

“Their actions acosting an unsuspecting member of the public, forcibly searching his phone, and extorting money are unprofessional and unacceptable.”-Ikenga said.

He further announced that internal disciplinary procedures have been initiated against the officers, in line with the Force’s internal code of conduct.

The Police Commissioner reiterated the Force’s commitment to upholding discipline, transparency, accountability, and public trust, stating that any abuse of office or corrupt practice would not be tolerated.

“Such misconduct negates the professional calling of the Police and undermines ongoing efforts to foster public confidence. It creates a wider trust gap between citizens and law enforcement,” the statement read.

The Command assured the public of its dedication to rooting out corrupt practices and maintaining the integrity of the Force.