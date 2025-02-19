Anambra Police begins manhunt for two fleeing murder suspects

The Anambra Police Command has activated a full-scale manhunt to re-arrest two suspects who escaped during an operation linked to the murder of Late Hon. Justice Azuka, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

The suspects fled while assisting police in an operation to arrest a receiver and recover stolen vehicles used in their criminal activities.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, confirmed the development, following reports of the escape.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra Police command, the CP immediately deployed human, operational, and intelligence assets to track down the suspects.

Orutugu also ordered disciplinary action against officers found negligent in handling the operation.

The fleeing suspects were part of a criminal gang that confessed to involvement in the murder of Hon. Justice Azuka.

During the operation, police arrested a suspected receiver and recovered two vehicles believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

However, two suspects managed to escape, prompting the ongoing manhunt.

Orutugu assured the public that the Command is committed to re-arresting the suspects and ensuring justice is served.

He stated, “The Command is on the offensive against every criminal element in the State, and efforts are in top gear to ensure that the suspects are re-arrested and justice served.”

The Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, led a delegation of lawmakers and political party officials to the Police Headquarters in Awka.

The delegation sought answers on how the suspects escaped and urged the police to intensify efforts to re-arrest them.

During the meeting, Orutugu briefed the lawmakers on the steps taken to apprehend the suspects and the disciplinary measures initiated against the erring officers.

He reassured the delegation, stating, “The Command is taking all necessary steps to ensure the re-arrest of the fleeing suspects and that justice will be served. We are committed to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public confidence in the security architecture of the state.”

The meeting concluded with a minute of silence in honour of Late Hon. Justice Azuka, whose murder has sparked widespread concern in the state.

The police have urged the public to remain calm and provide any useful information that could lead to the re-arrest of the suspects.