Anambra police arrests two young men for killing female banker

The Anambra Police Command has arrested two suspects linked to the murder of a female financial expert in Onitsha axis of the state.

The two suspects, 32years old Monday Egbe and 28years old Kenneth Nnoga, who were alleged to have killed the female banker after collecting N14 million ransom from the family.

The Command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed the arrest on Sunday through a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “Following the assurance of the Anambra Police Command to follow up cases until suspects are apprehended to prevent further criminal activities in the State, two suspects were arrested on 28th May 2025.

“The two suspects were allegedly involved in the kidnap and murder of a female Bank Manager after the collection of a ransom of N14 million in Onitsha.

“The Operatives while on diligent investigations trailed two of the suspects one Monday Egbe ‘M’ aged 32 years and Kenneth Nnoga ‘M’ aged 28 years to their criminal hideout in a neighbouring State.

“The unfortunate incident happened on the 13th of January, 2025 when the lifeless body of the victim was found along Nnobi Road with her eyes tied after the abductors had collected the ransom of N14m from the deceased family.

“Meanwhile, the suspects are currently undergoing interrogations for more insights into the modus Operandi of the criminal gang and possible arrest of other gang members.

“The Commissioner of Police *CP Ikioye Orutugu, has however, assured that the Command shall continue to live up to its Mandate of protection of lives and properties of Ndi Anambra and residents and to ensure that all cases are followed to a logical conclusion and justice served”.